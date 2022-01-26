PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ken Stern & Associates grew its position in shares of PPL by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $3,066,000. KBC Group grew its position in shares of PPL by 33.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 580,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 144,205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Finally, Assetmark grew its position in shares of PPL by 784.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark now owns 417,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 370,583 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

