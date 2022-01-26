Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.