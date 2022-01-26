Prime Media Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:PRT)

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 55.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
Prime Media Group Company Profile
