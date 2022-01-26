Prime Media Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.26 (ASX:PRT)

Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 55.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Get Prime Media Group alerts:

Prime Media Group Company Profile

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. It offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.