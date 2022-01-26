Primis Financial (FRST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRST opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primis Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primis Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primis Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

