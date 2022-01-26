Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

