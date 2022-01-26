Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,070 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

