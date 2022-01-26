Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,878 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Greif worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greif by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

