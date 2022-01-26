Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,341 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Moelis & Company worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

