Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,543 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of National Beverage worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 64.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

