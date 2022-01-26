Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,822 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,491,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.