Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after buying an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after buying an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after buying an additional 1,135,845 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

