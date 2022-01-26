Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

FCF stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

