Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 134,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 396,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

