Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Archrock worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

