Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 44.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

