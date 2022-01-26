Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cassava Sciences worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.76 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

