Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Brookline Bancorp worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

