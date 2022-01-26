Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of First Bancorp worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 84,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

