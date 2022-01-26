Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fulton Financial worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 333,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

