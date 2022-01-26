Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Varex Imaging worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VREX opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

