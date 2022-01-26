Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.05 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Belden worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

