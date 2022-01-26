Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Innoviva worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,212,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

