Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USNA stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $107.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

