Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fluor worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fluor by 728.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

