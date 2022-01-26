Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Independent Bank worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 65.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

