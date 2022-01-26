Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 93,003 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,003 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

