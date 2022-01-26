Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alkermes worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

