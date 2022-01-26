Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 77,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock worth $301,387. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

