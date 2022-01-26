Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Coty worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

