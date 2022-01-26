Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,240 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

