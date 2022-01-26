Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Universal worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.