Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,338 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Astec Industries worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 95.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 49.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.