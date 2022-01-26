Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of AdvanSix worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

