Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of National Bank worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.