Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of S&T Bancorp worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

