Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,211 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Ichor worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $106,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ichor by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

