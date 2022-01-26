Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,666 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

