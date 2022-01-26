Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,039 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

