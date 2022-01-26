Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,706 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of E.W. Scripps worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

