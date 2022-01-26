Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 97,297 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hanesbrands worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

