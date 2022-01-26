Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Employers worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

