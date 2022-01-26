PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $98,155.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.