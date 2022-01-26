PRIZM (PZM) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $597,517.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,944,948,568 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.