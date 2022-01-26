Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 24,738 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROC. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.