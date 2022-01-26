Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Procore Technologies worth $80,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637.

PCOR opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.