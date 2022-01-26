Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Down 3.3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.30 and last traded at $105.71. 88,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,508,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

