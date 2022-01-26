Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Hits $778,617.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $778,617.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00080797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000229 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,982,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,891,779 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

