ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,920 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.16% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $84.24.

