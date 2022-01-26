ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.19. 155,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,760,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

