ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

